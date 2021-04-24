 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Policing the police
topical

Letter: Policing the police

From the book "Deadly Deception Exposed."

a. A cop's job is to enforce the laws, all of them;

b. Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, and some are even cruel or wicked;

c. Therefore every cop has to agree to act as an enforcer for laws that are manifestly unjust or even cruel and wicked.

Donald O'Shea's article defending "qualified immunity" is a glaring example of our justice (just us) system gone awry.

So we're to believe that police never make mistakes and are sometimes biased resulting in injury or death to the public is simply OK because they have a costume and trinkets? There is nothing "lawful" about shooting some one in the back, (Michael Brown) or choking to death (Eric Gardner) someone for selling "loosies".

There is a thing called "natural" law or universal law, if you will. Which goes to the golden rule which I will put in the apophatic tense, "Do not do unto others, which you do NOT want done to yourself.

Scott Reeders recent article is on the right track, but does not go far enough. No longer should taxpayers be on the hook for police "accidental " homicides. I propose the police have their own malpractice or professional liability insurance, as doctors and nurses now have. That way, if an officer has numerous " cases," he could be put on high risk or simply dropped and unable to get insurance and a job policing.

Tom Keith

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Callous

In 1968, Fred Rogers began teaching American children the importance of responsibility. "We live in a world in which we need to share responsi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News