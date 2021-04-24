Letter: Policing the police

From the book "Deadly Deception Exposed."

a. A cop's job is to enforce the laws, all of them;

b. Many of the laws are manifestly unjust, and some are even cruel or wicked;

c. Therefore every cop has to agree to act as an enforcer for laws that are manifestly unjust or even cruel and wicked.

Donald O'Shea's article defending "qualified immunity" is a glaring example of our justice (just us) system gone awry.

So we're to believe that police never make mistakes and are sometimes biased resulting in injury or death to the public is simply OK because they have a costume and trinkets? There is nothing "lawful" about shooting some one in the back, (Michael Brown) or choking to death (Eric Gardner) someone for selling "loosies".

There is a thing called "natural" law or universal law, if you will. Which goes to the golden rule which I will put in the apophatic tense, "Do not do unto others, which you do NOT want done to yourself.