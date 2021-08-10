Letter: Polish legislation targets U.S. media

As one whose grandfather immigrated to the United States from Poland, although far from an expert on the political landscape of that country, as an American of Polish heritage, I am concerned with what is happening there regarding the nationalization of Poland’s media.

According to the national press, there is an effort underway to outlaw U.S. investment and ownership of companies in Poland, especially regarding the media. The conservative ruling party in Poland's government is forcing a vote to nationalize the last remaining free and independent media channel in the country. As a Catholic, I recall the struggles that Pope John Paul II faced as a young man fighting Communism in his home country, as well as former President and Catholic Solidarity labor leader Lech Walesa did to promote free and open markets in Poland to push out Communist influence.

As Americans, we may think issues in Poland have no impact on the U.S., but it is quite the opposite. The ramifications of the Polish legislation directly affect U.S. companies with operations in Poland. The current legislation will impact Discovery, Inc., part owner of TVN24, Poland’s highest rated news station, and sometime critic of Poland’s ruling political class.