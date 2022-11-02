Letter: Political ads are insult to intelligence

Political candidates: I would like to ask you to reconsider how you try to get your message to your constituents regarding your proposed policies and plans if you are elected. At our house, as I am sure in many houses during an election year, your brochures are tossed in the recycle bin before they come in the house. The TV is muted every time a political ad airs. We will not base our candidate choices on anything from either party using these sources. The content is an insult to people's intelligence, not to mention just mean spirited. Every candidate, every party - shame on you! People want to know what you will do and how you will accomplish it.