I was at the Rock Island Arsenal's National Cemetery for Memorial Day, and it's beautiful. Then I went to the Confederate Cemetery, and there was no Confederate flag on the graves or the main flag staff.
Back in the 1970-80s, our Boy Scott Troop 35, Davenport, would put the Confederate flags on all these graves for Memorial Day, and there would also be a Confederate flag on the main flag staff.
Is political correctness the reason for this? These soldiers were also Americans who died here in the prison camp, known as Andersonville of the North.
I've been to Andersonville, Georgia, and the prisoners buried there have the American Stars and Stripes on their graves.
Just wondering why is this?
Marv Stolley
Davenport