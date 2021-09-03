Letter: Political theater

Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks recently called for President Biden's resignation because terrorists blew themselves up, killing American service members and Afghan civilians. What nonsense and cheap political theater.
As of this writing, over 117,000 people had been evacuated from the Kabul airport with two more days to go before the deadline of Aug. 31.
Everyone knew this day was coming, but the Afghan regime didn't want an earlier evacuation if it resulted in a loss of confidence in the "government."
Miller-Meeks might have standing if she would have called on Donald Trump to resign after attempting to overthrow the legally elected government of the United States, or called on Gov. Kim Reynolds to resign after botching the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak. Maybe she should resign because of her terrible voting record.
Don Paulson
Letts, Iowa