 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Politicians practicing medicine without a licence

Letters Logo

As Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pursues a course of action to end most abortions in the state by asking the courts to relax the legal standard used to evaluate restrictions and reverse a decision that allows abortions up to 20 weeks of gestation, one needs to ask what are the ramifications?

Does that mean no allowance for victims of rape or incest? Many girls are starting their periods at the age of 11 or even 9. Would they be forced to bear their rapist's baby if the pregnancy is discovered beyond 20 weeks?

What about if women experience ectopic pregnancies? In some states, doctors are consulting lawyers before treating these life-threatening conditions.

Children are at risk of losing their mothers if ectopic pregnancies are not treated as the emergencies they are.

Suppose a woman is forced to deliver a child with a severe fetal anomaly such as anencephaly. Will the state provide the necessary health care and follow up the family will need?

People are also reading…

With further abortion restrictions in place, many young families may not consider moving to Iowa if there is a risk care would not be provided if the life of the mother is at stake.

What about the position of the doctors? How many OB/GYN physicians will practice in Iowa if it means not being able to provide the best standard of care for their patients in the case of an emergency?

Politicians need to stop practicing medicine without a license.

Linda Boardsen

Clinton

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: What about Hunter's laptop?

Letter: What about Hunter's laptop?

"Shameful” and “repulsive” were how former Attorney General William Barr recently described the coordinated efforts of mainstream and social m…

Letter: Beware fireworks

Letter: Beware fireworks

Fireworks are an essential part of the Fourth of July holiday for many. However, fireworks are dangerous explosives. The Illinois Insurance As…

Letter: SCOTUS ruling is shameful

Letter: SCOTUS ruling is shameful

Shame on this nation. Shame on this country for taking away the inalienable rights of your mothers, your daughters, your sisters, your uterus-…

Letter: A party of grievance

Letter: A party of grievance

What are Republicans for? We know what they are against — anything Democrats favor. But what are they for? The evidence suggests they are for …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News