Letter: Politicians practicing medicine without a licence

As Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds pursues a course of action to end most abortions in the state by asking the courts to relax the legal standard used to evaluate restrictions and reverse a decision that allows abortions up to 20 weeks of gestation, one needs to ask what are the ramifications?

Does that mean no allowance for victims of rape or incest? Many girls are starting their periods at the age of 11 or even 9. Would they be forced to bear their rapist's baby if the pregnancy is discovered beyond 20 weeks?

What about if women experience ectopic pregnancies? In some states, doctors are consulting lawyers before treating these life-threatening conditions.

Children are at risk of losing their mothers if ectopic pregnancies are not treated as the emergencies they are.

Suppose a woman is forced to deliver a child with a severe fetal anomaly such as anencephaly. Will the state provide the necessary health care and follow up the family will need?

With further abortion restrictions in place, many young families may not consider moving to Iowa if there is a risk care would not be provided if the life of the mother is at stake.

What about the position of the doctors? How many OB/GYN physicians will practice in Iowa if it means not being able to provide the best standard of care for their patients in the case of an emergency?

Politicians need to stop practicing medicine without a license.

Linda Boardsen

Clinton