Letter: Politicians shouldn't force masks

Who is Ken Croken? Mr. Ken Croken is a Scott County supervisor hired by the people and paid by same. We can assume the people that elected and pay Mr. Croken are adults. The pity is Mr. Croken doesn’t quite agree. He wants to command you to wear masks by fiat and not by considered choice.

This supervisor apparently doesn’t believe we, the people of the county, are smart enough to handle the current COVID situation. How did we conduct our lives all this time without the firm hand of the petite potentates that we elect and pay? The City of Muscatine is quite aggravated at the usurpation of their mask choice by the mayor. I doubt she’ll be re-elected.

Mr. Croken believes he will simply take away your right to choose what’s right for yourself and how you may wish to protect yourself. He wants to mandate we all wear masks. Please leave us alone, Mr. Supervisor. You haven’t tried to intrude on our life decisions until now and we really haven't needed your help. We don't need it now as we're quite capable of our own decisions.

Toby Dickens

Davenport

