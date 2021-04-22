Letter: Politicians, unmasked

Sen. Ernst recently held a meeting at Bettendorf City Hall that she touted as one of her #99CountyTours. I attempted to attend this meeting, but was met with an armed police officer guarding the door and a sign that said “Invited Guests and Media Only.” I had gone to ask Ernst to promote public health and reduce COVID transmission by requiring masks be worn at her town halls. I also brought her three masks to add to her wardrobe. Her social media constantly shows her appearing barefaced and shoulder-to-shoulder with unmasked people in closed spaces. Facebook posts from the Bettendorf meeting show Sen. Ernst with state and city reps, all unmasked and standing close to each other.

Gov. Reynolds also regularly posts photos maskless—even with children. Representative Marionette Miller-Meeks also recently held an indoor rally, where masks were not worn.

With a COVID cases rising again, now is not the time to ease up on masking and distancing. The CDC, Dr. Fauci, and medical experts all agree that masking should continue in public and with those who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

I urge all elected officials — city, state, national — to promote the common good by insisting masks be worn to public events and to only post photo-ops that show proper masking.