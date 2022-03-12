Letter: Polluted waters

Thank you for your timely editorial (March 6) on the state of our streams, lakes and rivers in the state of Iowa. In 2020, the final approved list of impaired waterways showed 778 impairments in 585 water ways. People often camp and use our waterways without knowing they are polluted. Does this bring in people from out of state to enjoy Iowa's waterways?
All of these streams and rivers run into the Mississippi River, our main source of drinking water. The state of Iowa needs to determine where this pollution is coming from and crack down on those destroying our rivers, lakes and streams, and our drinking water.
Contact Gov. Kim Reynolds and your state legislators and demand they cleanup our waterways.
Rosalind Andersen
Davenport