According to an article in the Quad City Times on Sunday, Jan. 6, Planned Parenthood has launched what they call an "abortion culture change campaign" across Iowa called #Sayabortion.
This campaign includes billboards showing the faces and messages of three women who have had abortions and are not ashamed nor apologizing for it. Planned Parenthood’s medical director said in the article, among other things, that Planned Parenthood is "here to provide non-judgmental support and factual, medically accurate information" to patients.
I truly wonder if they will be providing the medically accurate facts about when an unborn child begins to move, feel pain, etc; or if they will show a real-time ultrasound to the patient. She also said that abortion access is envisioned as a "normal part of life" and that they want all people to "talk openly about abortion with sensitivity to the complexity of real-life experiences."
Planned Parenthood is, of course, free to say whatever they wish, including calling it "abortion care." But I ask the reader to observe how the word "life" is used in these statements and ponder the hypocrisy.
Marc Possin
Geneseo