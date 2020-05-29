Letter: Poor choices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In these troubled times and uncertainty, with so many people not working and our economy looking to take months or years to recover, maybe it's time for all of us to consider buying only American made products.

I see no reason to buy something that is made in China (thanks for the virus), Japan, or any other foreign country. These countries will also be recovering and why should we help them recover before us.

To those people who believe in buying foreign products because they are better than what we can produce, I say this: You have no pride in the American worker, which also includes you. Put your money back into our economy, not the yen or yuan.

Sadly, these words will go unheeded, and people will still keep buying foreign cars and keep looking to the government to fix their poor choices.

Bill Dunkin

Rock Island

