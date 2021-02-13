 Skip to main content
Letter: Poor judgment
Putting politics aside and strictly looking at Donald Trump's behavior from the psychological point of view, the former president exercised poor judgment and negative behavior when choosing the words he evoked to the crowd at his "Stop The Steal" rally on Jan 6.

Trump was not directly responsible for the actions taken by the many who stormed the U.S. Capitol building, yet he was directly responsible for the effect his words had. So in my frame of mind Trump is guilty, in the narrowest sense, of inciting a riot and the resulting damages done to life and property.

Negative behavior is negative behavior and should not be judged by political beliefs or party affiliation. As he did many times during his presidency, Trump chose the wrong time, place and words to inflame his supporters. The sadness is he doesn't know any better, nor does he care. Farewell Trump.

Jaime Delevere

Rock Island

