A recent letter that refers twice to the Catholic faith stated that “climate change is a hoax,” and suggests that God allows extreme weather to occur because of humankind’s “deviating from the commandments.”

As a Catholic who has taught and studied the church’s social teaching for the past 40 years, I have a different take. In his encyclical, Laudato Si (2015), Pope Francis openly and honestly acknowledges climate change, and tracks the last 52 years of previous popes’ calls for greater efforts to protect our “common home,” the Earth.

In fact, Pope Francis specifically calls for greater emphasis on clean, renewable sources of energy and a reduction in the use of fossil fuels, which are polluting the Earth and contributing to the cataclysmic changes in climate. To quote the Pope, “Justice demands that we must move away from fossil fuels.”

Recalling his namesake (Saint Francis of Assisi), the Pope calls us to spend more time appreciating the beauty and goodness of nature. We can do this by living in harmony with nature, walking in the woods, gardening, or just sitting in nature to give praise to God for the wonders of creation.

Pope Francis never suggests that God is using climate change to punish humanity for its sins. Instead, the Pope speaks of a loving, gracious and merciful God. He points out that as brothers and sisters on a common planet, we can show solidarity with each other – and especially with the poor, who are most affected by climate change – by being careful stewards of the Earth.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport