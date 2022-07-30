Letter: Port Byron TIF concerns

Port Byron Trustees are poised to spend a great deal of TIF money in order to comply with the EPA's mandate to lower Manganese in village drinking water. Using TIF money, in this manner, will greatly harm the Village Economic Development plans, retailers, and current Econ Dev projects underway, and indirectly harm the Riverdale School District. Currently, we have five empty storefronts, little population growth, and declining enrollment at Riverdale. Sewer/water repairs should be the responsibility of those that use the utility; not money set aside for Economic Development and growth. The current water rate is $27/month and has not changed in 13 years. Millions of TIF dollars have been spent to subsidize village water and sewer in the past 13 years. Spending more will harm not help the village. The TIF District residents generate over $1.2 million annually. Please know that some TIF residents pay in excess of $12,000 in total RE taxes ($8,000 goes to TIF) yet many TIF residents are forced to use bottled water due to E. coli in their private well water. Some TIF residents must use a Porta-Potty when their private septic systems are compromised. These same TIF residents are denied services because their TIF money is used to support repairs and upgrades. Relying predominately on TIF money to support repairs to sewer/water consumers is wrong when denying the same service to many other TIF residents in need. EPA loan rate is currently less than 2% over 20 years. I support using EPA loans and grants (if available) along with raising the water rates to actual users to remedy the current EPA water infraction; thus leaving TIF funds to support Economic Development as originally intended. Everyone wins.