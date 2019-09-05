Dan Portes has been an impressive force in the Quad Cities community for decades. While serving on the Davenport School Board, he led the effort to pass the local option sales tax used to totally renovate Davenport schools. He was one of the leaders that consolidated the downtown entities with the chamber, forming DavenportOne. He then served as the first chairman of the board of DavenportOne, continuing to serve on the board of the chamber during all the mergers.
During his tenure in leadership at DavenportOne, $20 million was secured from the State of Iowa to complete River Renaissance — the start of the rejuvenation of the downtown area.
His highly-successful Davenport business has been influential in recruiting talented leaders to head organizations in the area, raising their prestige to greater heights.
Mr. Portes' leadership skills, trail of successes and long-time commitment to our community make him a uniquely qualified candidate for mayor of Davenport.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Davenport holds its primary race for mayor. Please vote to ensure this remarkable leader is placed on the ballot to be the next mayor of Davenport.
Joseph E. D'Souza
Davenport