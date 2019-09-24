Dan Portes recruited me to the Quad Cities to head up the Downtown Davenport Development Corporation as the executive director that was later merged into the Chamber of Commerce, then called DavenportOne.
I had the pleasure of serving as alderman at large on the Davenport City Council for eight years, so I have a strong sense of what is required as a mayor and policy maker. You can’t help but notice Dan’s passion for Davenport from his work at the chamber and as a member of the Davenport School Board. He works extremely well with the public and would not hesitate to roll up his sleeves and get involved with community projects to enhance the quality of living for Davenport residents.
Dan would also make a great representative for the City of Davenport when working with local, state and federal officials. I strongly endorse his candidacy for mayor of Davenport and encourage everyone to go vote for Dan in the primary election on Oct. 8.
Gene Meeker
Davenport