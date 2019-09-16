In my view, Dan Portes is the best candidate to serve as mayor of Davenport. I have known Dan for 20 years and have worked closely with him on many community projects and initiatives. Dan’s dedication and enthusiasm for Davenport is unparalleled. He is a thoughtful leader who listens to people and considers varied points of views. His approach to problem solving is to solicit the ideas, expertise and opinions of others.
Dan has stepped up to the plate to help better our school systems, strengthen our business climate and make it a better place to do business, and now he is stepping forward to lend his abilities to city government.
When you have an individual with deep experience in a multiple of sectors within our community, you have a well-rounded leader who has had the opportunity to see Davenport from many vantage points. That is the kind of experience needed in a successful mayor.
Dan understands the need for a balanced approach where we invest in infrastructure, improve public safety, enhance our downtown and riverfront areas, reinvest in our neighborhoods and business districts and put our community’s best foot forward to attract new jobs and new investment.
You have free articles remaining.
Dan’s community involvement over many years have prepared him to serve the people of Davenport as our mayor. I will be voting for Dan Portes for mayor and encourage others to do the same.
Dan Huber
Davenport