Letter: Positive contributions

I'm writing in response to the gentleman from Donahue, concerned about the incident at Assumption High School. As parents and grandparents of kids who went to Assumption, we are also saddened, as we were when other local high schools had incidents as well. As lifelong Catholics, we all know that St. John Paul II asked that youth be our top priority.
That includes accountability for words and actions to help keep our Catholic high school succeeding in this mission. We need prayers. The culture for our youth is lacking in truth and ideals today, and further complicated by social media. Positive contributions over criticism would greatly help.
MaryKay Shumaker
Davenport
