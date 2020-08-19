Letter: Postal sabotage is last straw

The 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote 100 years ago. I never feared that my right to vote would be in jeopardy until now. In letters to 46 states, including Iowa, the Postal Service warned states their voters could be disenfranchised by delays in mail.

For months the president has been trying to discourage mail-in ballots as fraudulent. Iowans know voting by mail is safe. Due to pandemic concerns our Republican Secretary of State, Paul Pate, sent absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter and a surge in mail-in ballots gave us a record turnout for the primary. There was every reason to believe we would see a similar surge for the general election until allegations of sabotage of the U.S. Postal Service started making the news. President Trump confirmed suspicions last week when he said he opposed emergency funding to support voting by mail.