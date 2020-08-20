Letter: Postal service needs funded

Trump is trying to end-run your right to 'Mail In Ballots'

Trump hired a henchman, DeJoy, as Postmaster General, to destroy your U.S. Postal Service. DeJoy confirmed that his intent is to run it like a business instead of an essential service. DeJoy is delaying service by letting mail sit for weeks, removing collection boxes, cutting work hours and no overtime to process mail. Work hours change due to mail flux.

The U.S. Post Office relied upon tax dollars for funding. That stopped 1970 when the USPO became the U.S. Postal Service, a semi-independent agency, reliant solely upon postage for it's funding, on a break even basis. Financially the Postal Service and the Treasury had nothing in common.

In 2006, President Bush and the Republican House and Senate, looking for revenue, passed a mandate to force the Postal Service to pay decades in shares of health benefit premiums for future retirees, into the treasury. No business or other government agency pre-funds such more than its current fiscal year. This pre-funding ran the Postal Service in the red year after year. For the last six years alone, the Postal Service ran a deficit of 3.8 billion dollars as a result.