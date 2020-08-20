You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Postal service needs funded
Letter: Postal service needs funded

Trump is trying to end-run your right to 'Mail In Ballots'

Trump hired a henchman, DeJoy, as Postmaster General, to destroy your U.S. Postal Service. DeJoy confirmed that his intent is to run it like a business instead of an essential service. DeJoy is delaying service by letting mail sit for weeks, removing collection boxes, cutting work hours and no overtime to process mail. Work hours change due to mail flux.

The U.S. Post Office relied upon tax dollars for funding. That stopped 1970 when the USPO became the U.S. Postal Service, a semi-independent agency, reliant solely upon postage for it's funding, on a break even basis. Financially the Postal Service and the Treasury had nothing in common.

In 2006, President Bush and the Republican House and Senate, looking for revenue, passed a mandate to force the Postal Service to pay decades in shares of health benefit premiums for future retirees, into the treasury. No business or other government agency pre-funds such more than its current fiscal year. This pre-funding ran the Postal Service in the red year after year. For the last six years alone, the Postal Service ran a deficit of 3.8 billion dollars as a result.

Contact your senator and congressperson to push through HR 2382 and S 2965 which will repeal the pre-funding mandate. DeJoy should be removed. By all means VOTE.

Richard C. Nesseler, Past President

Metternich Branch 292

National Association of Letter Carriers

 

Milan

