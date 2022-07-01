Letter: Posturing won't help

A reprinted opinion piece recently argued that military aid to Ukraine could strengthen their bargaining power during diplomatic negotiations. Putting aside the issues with the facts presented in the piece itself - the premise that state posturing can help the people is false.
Like sanctions, states amassing weapons in tension filled situations often affect the citizens first, while the ruling elites point their fingers and blame the other side. During this conflict in Ukraine, the US media has been almost uniform in the “we are trying to save them” narrative. This is eerily familiar to me as it is the same narrative from every several other conflicts of my lifetime - Iraq and Syria as just two examples. Our involvement with Syria is a prime example of how the people feel the fallout of the military posturing first - just look at the civilian deaths we have caused from drone strikes.
Of course the circumstances of each of these are different. However, I hope enough people become skeptical of the continued one-sided story so as to question whether our tactics in these international conflicts are actually done to help the people, or if, as others have pointed out before me, it is to continue a never-ending war, no matter who the actual target is.
Erin Steckel
Bettendorf