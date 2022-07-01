Letter: Posturing won't help

Like sanctions, states amassing weapons in tension filled situations often affect the citizens first, while the ruling elites point their fingers and blame the other side. During this conflict in Ukraine, the US media has been almost uniform in the “we are trying to save them” narrative. This is eerily familiar to me as it is the same narrative from every several other conflicts of my lifetime - Iraq and Syria as just two examples. Our involvement with Syria is a prime example of how the people feel the fallout of the military posturing first - just look at the civilian deaths we have caused from drone strikes.