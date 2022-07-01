Letter: Pot charge keeps me from father's grave

My father Dr. Robert J Getman, respected member of the community, Rotary past president, served during World War 2 and the Korean War, now buried at The Rock Island National Cemetery; lives on in my memory. I wanted to visit his grave on the 100th anniversary of his birth; however my request was denied due to a marijuana charge from 30 years ago.

I don’t recall Judge Alpers telling me that after 30 years of good behavior, not even a moving traffic violation, that the privilege to visit my father’s grave would be forever denied. My plea for forgiveness to Gov. Branstad after 20 years of good behavior was replied with; possession of 400 grams of marijuana is so serious that I shall never be recognized, or have the rights and privileges of a citizen. When will my “debt to society” be paid?