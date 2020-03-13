Letter: Pot meet kettle

In response to the recent letter writer who said critics of President Donald Trump were just exhibiting their hatred of him, the writer sounds like "the pot calling the kettle black."

No one, I repeat, no one is more hateful and disrespectful than Trump himself. No president in modern memory has been as mean-spirited as Trump.

Apparently, the writer feels that anyone who mentions Trump’s terrible behavior is somehow guilty of that behavior themselves. Well, it is a crazy world and I am glad that Trump’s supporters are in the minority. Remember, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by three million but lost because of the undemocratic electoral college, which Trump recognized as unfair before he needed it to win.

Gary Goodwin

Moline

