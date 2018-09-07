The local public seminar held Sept. 4 on the opioid epidemic reminded me of the classic Hegelian dialect: problem-reaction-solution. The government, in conjunction with the medical community, causes the problem. The people demand action and the system offers the solution.
Six states just sued Purdue Parma and other drug makers for claiming the drug Oxycontin was not addictive. Patients become addicted to this opioid quickly, and then the drug becomes too expensive to maintain. So what's cheaper? Voilà, Heroin or Fentanyl on the streets, where a $5 bag will ease your pain cheaply and last longer.
Enter Afghanistan, which produces 90 percent of the worlds opium crop guarded by, yours truly, the good old U.S. of A and their order following military pets, providing the needed protection for this lucrative crop, that goes back to the opium wars of ancient times.
I love this country.
Tom Keith
Moline