Letter: Praise and disappointment

I would like to compliment HyVee and Hormel Foods for their annual ham giveaway that occurred in Davenport on Dec. 16. Having worked with numerous families in real need, supplementing their pantry and food budget is more helpful than many can begin to imagine. These same families often live on a meager flow of money and they frequently need to access local food pantries to simply feed their families. Again, it is wonderful when HyVee and several other local supporters sponsor events to help the less fortunate.

Unfortunately, there are always those who look for opportunities to take advantage of well-meaning programs. Watching the news clip of the recipients receiving their hams, I couldn't help but notice several in line who were near new vehicles. Really? Do these financially secure people need a ham; one that should have been destined to a truly needy family? Shame on you. Sadly, some in need don't even own a car to get to the event. It seems that this world has far too many "takers" and too few "givers."

This is the time of year to give back and be so very grateful for the gifts that we have been given. Don't take from others; always drop a dollar in the Salvation Army bucket; and offer a smile and greeting to those who look somewhat overwhelmed by the season. Merry Christmas.

Thomas Leavell

Davenport

