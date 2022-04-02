Letter: Praise for Black Hawk move

When I read the chief executive officer of Blackhawk Bank & Trust was given permission to move the Black Hawk statue from the former Watchtower shopping center, I was pleased that our city council and Mayor Mike Thoms made this possible.

Now the statue of the famous Sauk warrior, which needs its foundation repaired and other restoration improvements, will have a new home that is still close to the site of the former village of Saukenuk.

Rather than have this reminder of the failed business stores of Watchtower Plaza, we can witness Jim Huiskamp of Blackhawk Bank put an improved statue with meaning where it can be viewed by all in the community.

I have watched the Huiskamp family grow their business in the Quad Cities for over 50 years. In that time, they and their employees have always shown a high degree of respect and dignity to their patrons and people in the community. I applaud what the Blackhawk Bank and the City of of Rock Island are doing.

Frank Youngquist

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0