What my family and friends will miss the most about Greatest Grains is what was so original about them, especially in the first part of the 40 years they were open. They offered a variety of whole grains, beans, flour, herbs and seasonings in bins. You chose how much you wanted, measured and paid. Then you were encouraged to bring your own bag (unusual at the time). Plus, their little cafe. We hoped it would be sold to another natural food grocery store that would carry on in that lovely (former A&P grocery store) building. Very sad.
James and Suzanne Mann
Davenport