As a 3rd grade teacher at Logan Elementary School, I see the impact of the Moline Public Schools Foundation firsthand. The opportunity to receive funding from MPSF for creative projects and extra classroom materials that are not typically funded by the district is greatly appreciated by teachers across the Moline-Coal Valley School District.

In the past, I have received funding for diverse classroom literature, flexible seating, and materials that support a collaborative classroom. Teachers at my school have used grants to fund interactive activities for our playground and resources for the Parent Mentor Program. Other district educators have used MPSF grants for 3D printers, literacy kits, musical instruments, STEM-based learning tools, and so much more. These projects truly make a lasting difference for students and teachers.

The foundation relies on the generosity of donors to fund the teacher grant program. If you would like to support educators across our district, I invite you to attend the 2023 MPSF Spring Celebration on Thursday, April 27 at Old Oaks Winery from 6 to 9 p.m. You’ll enjoy wine tasting, appetizers and desserts, as well as a silent auction and raffle. All proceeds will help fund teacher grants in the 2023-24 school year.

You can find more information about the event and purchase your tickets now at www.molinepsf.org. I hope to see you there!

Maggie Dykstra

3rd Grade Teacher

Logan Elementary School