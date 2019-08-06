{{featured_button_text}}

What a great race! I have been traveling to the Quad Cities since the 1980s to visit family and run the Quad-City Times Bix 7. It is so well organized and the community support is amazing. I train with music and never run without it. There are so many bands and great music playing that I have no need to bring my own.

I am always grateful for the misters on hot days and the frequent water stops. I am especially thankful for the family that hands out baggies of ice. What a great idea.

And who doesn’t love the post-race party? A huge variety of food and beverage. And my favorite … beer.

Bix 7 is always a great experience. Until next year.

Ruth Floyd

Urbana, Ill.

