What a great race! I have been traveling to the Quad Cities since the 1980s to visit family and run the Quad-City Times Bix 7. It is so well organized and the community support is amazing. I train with music and never run without it. There are so many bands and great music playing that I have no need to bring my own.
I am always grateful for the misters on hot days and the frequent water stops. I am especially thankful for the family that hands out baggies of ice. What a great idea.
And who doesn’t love the post-race party? A huge variety of food and beverage. And my favorite … beer.
Bix 7 is always a great experience. Until next year.
Ruth Floyd
Urbana, Ill.