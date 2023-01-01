 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Prayer matters

In today’s world it is difficult to believe in a God who hears and responds to our prayers. It sometimes seems easier to believe that nothing you do in life really matters. To pray is to trust that God will hear you. It’s a mystery why God answers some prayers and not others. All we can do is trust that God is with us no matter what happens in our lives. When you first read about Catie and Jason Funk, did you ask God to bring their daughter Sofia home for Christmas? I did. A few days later on December 24th, when I read the headline “Mother, daughter heading home,” I thanked God. I’m sure I was not the only reader to ask for God’s intervention. Some people may believe that God had nothing to do with bringing Sofia home. Perhaps he did not. But maybe he did. Prayer matters. Try it, even if you believe there is no God or that God does not intervene in our lives. Talk with God every day of 2023. By this time next year, you will be amazed how your life has changed for the better. Prayer matters. In fact, it changes everything.

People are also reading…

Carrie Delcourt

Milan

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Guns protect people

Letter: Guns protect people

Why is there so much bad publicity about guns lately? The Dec. 2 article by Michael Paul Williams lists mass shootings and noted with approval…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News