Letter: Prayer matters

In today’s world it is difficult to believe in a God who hears and responds to our prayers. It sometimes seems easier to believe that nothing you do in life really matters. To pray is to trust that God will hear you. It’s a mystery why God answers some prayers and not others. All we can do is trust that God is with us no matter what happens in our lives. When you first read about Catie and Jason Funk, did you ask God to bring their daughter Sofia home for Christmas? I did. A few days later on December 24th, when I read the headline “Mother, daughter heading home,” I thanked God. I’m sure I was not the only reader to ask for God’s intervention. Some people may believe that God had nothing to do with bringing Sofia home. Perhaps he did not. But maybe he did. Prayer matters. Try it, even if you believe there is no God or that God does not intervene in our lives. Talk with God every day of 2023. By this time next year, you will be amazed how your life has changed for the better. Prayer matters. In fact, it changes everything.