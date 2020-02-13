Letter: Praying for Trump

I got an email from Rep. Cheri Bustos with her picture. She was wearing white to celebrate when women first obtained the right to vote and had just come from the House floor where the State of the Union address was delivered. I asked her to help find a way to celebrate the day when all Americans (no matter what color, creed or religion) obtained the right to vote.

I also said I see President Trump as merely a show-piece for the Republican-dominated Senate's dog-and-pony-show to take our focus off their underhanded dirty work and selfish agenda. (This includes settling only one tiny aspect of the trade war with China to help only large corporate farmers, the lack of help for lowering the cost of drugs, failing to make the cost and coverage of health insurance available for those with pre-existing health conditions, refusing to tax the extremely wealthy to relieve the burden for the middle-class, and resisting real world solutions to combat global warming and restore our environment).

I am praying for President Trump, for the blinders to be removed and the curtain to fall from his eyes so he can see what a fool they are playing him for. Shame on them. He is a self-centered maniac. He is not certifiable, just ignorant of what's really going on.

Patricia C. Dexter

Moline

