Letter: Precautions are working

Recently Gov. Kim Reynolds rescinded the mask mandate and limits on gatherings. Just because Iowa’s government does not believe those precautions are needed, does not mean that people should stop wearing masks and have large group gatherings.

I implore everyone reading this to keep taking those precautions because they are working! They are the reason why Iowa’s (and Illinois’) COVID-19 infections have dropped! Many people feel that COVID-19 is not as serious as experts say and many have problems trusting the experts because it seems like they are always changing their minds on what needs to be done.

Rules are changing so much because we are seeing science at work. Experts are learning along with everyone else, using the data at hand to guide us. They are doing their best, and I thank them for their hard work.

Masks work. Many studies have been performed and they prove masks are beneficial. Are they inconvenient and annoying? Yes. But what is a minor inconvenience compared to possibly saving someone’s life? Just because you may be a healthy, strong individual does not mean that the person next to you not wearing a mask is one. Maybe they cannot wear a mask due to health reasons or a disability.