Letter: Predicting the past
Letter: Predicting the past

Predict the future, forget it. It's hard enough to predict the past. So many versions of events populate the pages of history, which to choose? And how? One is forced to conjure up a way to say which way an event went, to prognosticate what happened long ago on a given day or era, as if the event or era has yet to happen.

How to find who actually won? Was there more or less equality? More or less freedom? Ask any question you desire.

Today there is no complete, reliable database at all of the number of married couples, nor of divorces, a complicated prediction of the past to make. So we guess, sort of, with statistical models and partial data. We forecast the number of marriages vowed and mix in as best we can those that failed, an inexact "science" to render the past, to say the least.

And, how to find out what happened to certain groups? We have no clue of the number that once were members of now extinct tribes, like the Yahi (California), Beothuck (Newfoundland) and Toobottleottle (Nevada). Finding that out is nearly impossible, if not so. Easier to predict the future of surviving tribes.

Much of the past is as clear as San Francisco fog. So get out your algorithms, star charts, Ouija boards, crystal balls, and talismans. Your guess may be about right, or maybe not. We may never know.

Gary Heath

Davenport

