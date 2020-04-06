Letter: Prepare now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The best time to start thinking about preparing for future problems is when we are fighting the current problem. That is when the successes and failures are fresh in our minds and complacency has not set in.

The first step in fighting future problems is to establish a communication network of medical, research, manufacturing and logistical professional personnel. This would allow for early detection of potential problems and quicker marshaling of research to fight the problem.

Once the pathogen has been identified, the development of a test to detect the pathogen and a vaccine to block the pathogen should be started.

It is important to have an adequate inventory of essential emergency supplies that could last for at least two months to allow accelerate production to meet the emergency.

This network would be a combination of government and private personnel, which could also be used for other disasters such as earthquakes and wildfires.

Richard Lausen

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0