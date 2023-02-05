I write in response to the recent letter to the editor from my friend Dr. Phillis.

We agree that the climate does indeed change and has for billions of years. The concern of many of us is not so much "saving the planet" as it is "saving humanity," that is having our common home continue to be a place that is supportive of human life. We need clean water, clean air, and nutritious food for our survival. All of these are being threatened by our present practices.

An alternative perspective to that presented by the resources of Dr. Phillis can be found in the letter of Pope Francis “On Care for our Common Home (Laudato Si’)”. Francis writes “I wish to address every person living on this planet…I would like to enter into dialogue with all people about our common home.” You can find it at www.laudatosi.org and/or watch an 80-minute documentary “The Letter: A Message For Our Earth” at www.YouTube.com. Both are enlightening, challenging and inspiring.

Sister Sandra Brunenn, OSB

Sisters of St. Benedict

Rock Island