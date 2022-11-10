Letter: Preserve neighborhood character

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) is a term most people in Moline have never heard, so they may be interested to learn that ADUs may soon be coming to their neighborhood, courtesy of the Mayor and Moline City Council. One form of ADUs are tiny houses, and if Council has its way, your neighbor could build one in her back or side yard, complete with sewer and electrical hook-ups, additional street parking, and the right to rent to anyone.

Setting aside the shocking lack of transparency by Council, this is a foolish and dangerous proposal. Originally conceived as a way to allow family members to look after a relative - an elderly parent, a loved one with health issues - Council dropped those restrictions in favor of standard rental units, ostensibly to address Moline’s housing shortage. And yet, in defense of the proposal, Council members have suggested that few units are likely to be built. If so, how will this proposal have any effect on housing availability? And whether it is few or many, if an ADU is built next to you, the negative impact on your property value and enjoyment will be both immediate and permanent.

This is not a theoretical risk. Council has been working with a Chicago attorney on an ordinance that would permit ADUs in Moline in the very near future.

If you want to preserve the character and quality of your neighborhood, tell the Mayor and your Alderman to reject this ill-conceived ordinance.

James Becht

Moline