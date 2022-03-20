 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Preserve YMCA building

I see the 1963 Scott County Family Y building is scheduled to be demolished this spring. The article in the newspaper says the Y plans on selling the site, possibly for a new apartment complex. I imagine its best quality will be it will be brand new.

I can't help but think such a plan fails the citizens of Davenport on a couple of levels. The building is possibly the finest example of mid-century architecture downtown. The vaulted roofs of the gymnasium and pool certainly were conscious riffs on the then-fairly new Centennial Bridge. See it? Davenport citizens have a fond regard for this place, both for what it was and what it represented. This is exactly the type of building preservation laws are written to protect.

And the site? It was once Washington Square, our historic downtown gathering place, bequeathed to the city by our founder, Antoine LeClaire. It was once the kind of park most cities today would envy. It can and should be reborn. I envision a significant part of the 1963 Y can be upcycled to serve a 21st century Washington Square. The beautiful pool pavilion would make a great public meeting space. Davenport once had a dozen outdoor pavilions, and the roof of the gymnasium could be the shell of a new one, creating a new focus of downtown life — our version of Manhattan's Washington Square.

No time to waste! The city and Y are at a crossroads. I hope they demonstrate the will and vision to see this idea happen.

Bill Handel

Davenport

