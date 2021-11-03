Letter: Preserve your health

Many people believe that e-cigarettes and vaping are safer alternatives to smoking. According to the CDC, a popular misconception is that cartridges contain harmless water vapor, but the aerosol can contain nicotine. The e-cigarette companies often do not disclose the presence of nicotine in their products. Once again, the smoking industry has convinced the youth that their harmful products are "cool" and safe.
The Truth Initiative reported in 2019 that 27.5% of high schoolers use vape products. In the same year, nearly one million students used e-cigarette products daily. Many young people admonish smoking cigarettes as a bad habit and even call cigarettes "cancer sticks," but many of those same youth willingly purchase a vaping device.
As a teenager, I have seen people begin this detrimental habit simply because people around them vape. They do not consider the detriment to their health; most ignore the warnings. Some claim that studies showing the health defects caused by vape cartridges and smoking devices are "fear-mongering."
People who vape cite the lack of high statistics as an excuse for their behavior. The statistics for vaping are relatively low; scientists have not studied it as much as traditional smoking. Vaping is a relatively new vice, and science needs to catch up. The greatest shame would be finding out the actual effects of vaping years too late to save one’s health. Health is wealth, and as the world’s future, the youth especially should be encouraged to preserve it.
Merveille Assiobo
East Moline