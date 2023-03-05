In the state of the Union address by President Biden, he once again demanded a new "assault weapons" ban in America. At the same time, he wants to disarm law-abiding citizens of "assault weapons." President Biden is sending every real military assault weapon he can get his hands on to Ukraine so they can defend their country from Russia's attacks. In doing so, he is purposely depleting our military reserves for our forces. Are these small arms being replaced?

Defending America from enemies, foreign or domestic, is the very reason the Founding Fathers insisted on the Second Amendment - to avoid a situation like Ukraine is in. Remember, the Founding Fathers did not want or trust a standing army, preferring the "citizen soldier." That would be you and me with AR-15s as Americans last line of defense against-aggression - foreign or domestic.

The ridiculous "assault weapons" ban would do very little to save lives when the number of Americans shot or killed with an assault weapon in all of America is less than the amount of people shot or killed in Chicago in just one month. That is every month in Chicago, yet Governor Pritzker is banning assault weapons which have killed not one person in the entire state.

The President and the Governor (Pritzker) want us Americans to be like Ukraine ... unarmed!

Lon D. Spengler

New Liberty