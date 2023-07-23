The presidential election campaigns are starting to heat up. The GOP seems ready to nominate the disgraced, twice impeached, twice indicted, and sexual abuser Donald Trump as their candidate.

Meanwhile the Democrats are increasingly enthusiastic about nominating Joe Biden for a second term. His record of achievements is the greatest of any President since FDR. The wisdom of over 50 years of successful and outstanding service at the highest level of government is the solid foundation on which he stands.

His impeccable personal life and his genuine spirituality are also part of the deal. In our government Joe Biden is the most experienced person ever in international relations. Think of NATO and the Russian evil invasion of Ukraine.

His love of people and concern for outcasts define him. He does not walk on water and he does express his concerns at work with forceful language, He is human.

When you have such excellence, you do not need to look elsewhere.

Don Moeller

Davenport