Letter: President Biden's border trip a fantasy

When the president finally was to go to the southern border, I had hoped all Americans would be able to see the devastating effects of our border states being invaded by millions of illegal immigrants. Finally, mainstream media and print would have to stop ignoring this and report how overwhelmed border states and cities are with no support. As an example, would be shown with thousands of illegal immigrants living on sidewalks in mountains of garbage and sleeping in makeshift tents and many with only a blanket.

This was not to be. As before trip, the "Good Fairy" showed up and with a wave of her wand, it all disappeared. Result, no garbage and not a single illegal immigrant in sight.

I had hope this would happen on the rest of the border. I soon realized this was not to be because only one Biden trip would be needed. No more "impressive" three-hour stops. Therefore, back to reality - (4.3) million illegals in 2021/22 not to mention over (1) million "gotaways," and a new record on the horizon. Thus, more illegal immigrants and drugs along with more drug deaths. A rise in crime and property damage plus added costs and strain on schools, hospitals, social services and law enforcement, with little hope for change. All that can be done is hope for a return of the "Good Fairy."

Denny Hall

Camanche