Letter: Prevent elder abuse

Elder abuse is one of the most under-recognized and under-reported social problems in the U.S., including in Iowa. Abuse is found in many forms: physical, sexual, emotional, neglect, and financial exploitation; or it can be found in combination.

Abusers can be strangers, but national studies found that 90% of abusers are known to their victims. This problem has been even more concerning during the COVID-19 pandemic since many older adults are isolated at home and can be more easily taken advantage of.

As a program specialist with the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, I understand firsthand the impact Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia has on individuals and families statewide. People with Alzheimer’s disease are at a heightened risk for experiencing elder abuse in the U.S., with over 62% of older adults with dementia experiencing psychological abuse, and as many as one quarter have been physically abused.

The following legislation will help to increase awareness of the problem, hold abusers more accountable and ultimately, decrease instances of elder abuse in Iowa.