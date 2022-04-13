Letter: Preventing lost potential

We continue to hear news reports of crime, abuse and neglect. We often feel as though we are on the brink of disaster and unable to help, when in truth, we have never been closer to making a difference. It is one simple personal interaction away. A single positive comment, a lone hand extended in friendship and support, a smile and word of encouragement to motivate and mentor a young person.

Preventing lost potential is the mission of The HAVlife Foundation. Preventing the lost potential of our community's youth, those ages 10-15 that may be currently living in an "at risk" world. Creating positive interventive moments by presenting opportunities for participation in athletics, music and the performing arts. Believing that these interventive moments might open new passions that will stay with recipients throughout life and provide the positive environment that allows for better decision making when challenges arise.

Some will argue the simplicity of this vision, many more are seeing success by applying it every day. One by one we can make impact and build a brighter future for all by taking notice of our greatest asset, our youth.

To our HAVlife Foundation sponsors, venues, volunteers, granting partners and the community who purchased a ticket to HAVlife Martini Shake Off, thank you. Your support moves us from a founding memory to a future focus of service, preventing lost potential. Again, thank you.

Mike Vondran,

Davenport

(Vondran is the founder of The HAVlife Foundation.)

