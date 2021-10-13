Letter: Preventing pregnancy

Preventing pregnancy
In the name of heaven, what is wrong with people who have been tasked with serving and representing the citizens of this country? The entire substance of this letter is found in one statement: teach human beings to avoid pregnancy, not allow or encourage them to destroy precious human life at will! Human reproduction is not a political issue. It is a social responsibility we must assume if our species is to survive.
Ignorance of basic human physiology and human sexuality have resulted in the total disregard for human life that abortion is. Aborting a life because it is inconvenient is morally bereft of any logical reason.
Preventing pregnancy is called birth control. Teach birth control and respect for the power of human sexuality and drastically drop the numbers of humans being born. Birth control is not a political issue. Birth control is not something that should be ignored due to religious mandate.
Caryl Altemus
Moline
Good jobs
Deaf adults should be getting better jobs! It is very hard in our culture to get good jobs in Illinois!
Samantha Titus
Rock Island
A power grab
I am truly concerned about the attacks on our first amendment right of free speech. Last week, Attorney General Merrick Garland wrote a letter that weaponizes the FBI to investigate angry parents who are confronting school boards about teaching Critical Race Theory as “domestic terrorists.”
Critical Race Theory is grounded in Marxism and teaches that America is a nation founded on white supremacist institutions, and the only way to “fix” America is for socialists to overthrow the entire system.
From the military all the way down to school children, the radical left is pushing Critical Race Theory in all areas of America.
This has concerned parents mobilizing all across America to try to stop their children from being indoctrinated into the left by Critical Race Theory.
And this power grab by the left will, as The 1619 Project demonstrates a wrong history of our country, seek to redefine our families and our heritage. Our children are under the authority and rightful ownership of parents, not the government or an educator.
Garland is weaponizing the Justice Department by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation. I would hope that Illinois and other states like Florida will defend the free speech rights of its citizens and will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent.
Bruce Peters
Moline