Letter: Price gougers and hoarders are different

I would like to respond to the editorial by Mr. Scott Reeder, dated March 28. Reeder conflates a hoarder with a price gouger.
A hoarder has 64 rolls of toilet paper and 17 hand sanitizers in the basement. The hoarder has no intention of selling. The toilet paper and hand sanitizers provides comfort and alleviates anxiety.
The price gouger has 170,000 hand sanitizers and half million surgical masks. The price gouger buys with the intention of selling at a profit. One fears a shortage, the other wants a shortage.
Reeder uses the euphemism: "scarcity pricing." What would be the logical consequence of applying scarcity pricing to a hospital? A hospital has limited beds now in high demand. Under scarcity pricing the hospital would provide service to the patients willing and able to pay the most. This does not have the benefit of paying for the increased cost of hand sanitizers and surgical masks. A side benefit a scarcity pricing, if anyone would call it a benefit, would be the reduction in the Social Security and Medicare rolls thereby decreasing the cost of coronavirus pandemic to the government. To quote Reeder: "What's reasonable? What's fair? There really isn't a precise definition."
Jerry Persky
Bettendorf
