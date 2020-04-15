Letter: Price gougers and hoarders are different

Reeder uses the euphemism: "scarcity pricing." What would be the logical consequence of applying scarcity pricing to a hospital? A hospital has limited beds now in high demand. Under scarcity pricing the hospital would provide service to the patients willing and able to pay the most. This does not have the benefit of paying for the increased cost of hand sanitizers and surgical masks. A side benefit a scarcity pricing, if anyone would call it a benefit, would be the reduction in the Social Security and Medicare rolls thereby decreasing the cost of coronavirus pandemic to the government. To quote Reeder: "What's reasonable? What's fair? There really isn't a precise definition."