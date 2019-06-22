While I don't fully understand the need for the first-in-the-nation status for Iowa's caucuses, I do understand the need to get more young people involved in the election process.
Times have changed and we need to keep up with them. People work different hours today and with jobs, children and new technology, you'd think there would be a way to keep up and make our younger citizens feel a part of the process.
If pride in being first-in-the-nation outranks getting citizen participation in our elections and everything included, we are limiting who can help.
Saying that if you can't attend a caucus, then you can arrange to become a delegate does not always work, either. If we want younger people to become more civic-minded, we have to prove it.
The caucus in 2008 was so poorly run in my area, with people who didn't even understand the sound system. It was crowded. The count was done three times. People left unhappy with the process. Maybe its time to go to the primary system, and at least then people can participate. Pride can be a show stopper.
Karen Martin
Davenport