Letter: Priorities

This hero/demigod worship of Kobe Bryant is completely out of hand, laughable, and it shows what a screwed up society we live in today. What did he do? He played basketball — entertaining millions of people, and he made millions of dollars doing it. Good for him. So the weak-minded and weak-willed population screamed in anguish and the pitiful outpouring of tributes and memorials shows just how shallow and weak is the majority of the United States population.
Does anyone know the names of the three American firefighters who lost their lives fighting Australia's fires in an attempt to help save homes, forests, people, animal populations and a country?
Did Kobe sacrifice his life for basketball? No. Someone in his helicopter group made a really poor, and stupid and fatal, decision to fly in weather that even caused law enforcement to reject flights and ground their entire air fleet.
Where are the thousands of people attending funerals and building memorials to the firefighters who willingly put their lives on the line and rushed in to help a country? Boy, our current population has its priorities really screwed up. Oh, and by the way, how about saying prayers and thanks for Ian H. McBeth, Paul Clyde Hudson and Rick A. DeMorgan for their sacrificial and selfless duty. And maybe saying some prayers for the families that lost their fathers and husbands wouldn’t hurt, either.
