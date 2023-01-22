Letter: Private schools not held to the same public schools standard

I am writing today to share my opposition to HSB1 and SSB1022 and why you should be opposed as well.

Vouchers divert taxpayer dollars from public schools. HSB1 / SSB1022 are harmful to our public school system by siphoning off critical funding. Public schools have been chronically underfunded for years, which has led to programmatic budget cuts and larger class sizes, even some rural school closures.

Private schools have no oversight. Private schools can determine which students to accept and which students they won’t admit. The public’s investment should be used to support public community schools which are open to all students regardless of race, religion, gender, socio-economic status and disability. Many rural areas do not even have private or religious schools for your “choice.”

Public schools are overseen by a publicly elected citizen governing board, are required to report academic results to the general public, have an annual public financial audit, and are required to be transparent with all expenditures and decision-making. Private and religious schools are not held to that same public standard. Taxpayers have a right to know how their funds are being used, but are left in the dark about the use and impact of voucher funds.

Is this what we want for Iowa, our tax dollars being spent without oversight?

Call or write your representatives today; you can find your representative here: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislators/house.

No public money for private institutions. Say no to HSB1 an SB1022.

Pat Bowen

Iowa City