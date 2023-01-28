Letter: Private schools will become biggest hogs at trough

Congratulations to our Gov. Reynolds, who, along with the members of our Republican Legislature have passed her long-awaited bill legalizing school vouchers for private education. She has managed to make good on her promises to her wealthy donors and their financial support by delivering private tuition assistance at the expense of Iowa’s taxpayers.

This law is a slush-fund hand-out for any number of private schools and their individual wish lists, to use as they see fit, with no outside oversight or any accountability. It was ramrodded through by hook and by crook, eliminating public input once required by law in this state.

Welcome to Iowa, all you newcomers seeking an affordable place to live, with excellent public schools! Unfortunately, it will cost you dearly to try and retain what will be left of all those public institutions, public teachers and public administrators when private schools have now become the biggest hogs at the trough.

This legislation is a disgrace and an insult to the people of Iowa, who are living in a new form of government that respects no one who is outside their country club membership of donors.

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf