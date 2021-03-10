Letter: Privilege

If you want to see male privilege (white privilege) in action, look no further than our Scott County Board of Supervisors.

By way of background, readers need to know that Iowa law clearly states an individual cannot hold two public offices that both oversee property tax assessments. Despite this prohibition, Supervisor John Maxwell did not resign his seat on the North Scott Community School Board when he was elected a Scott County supervisor in 2018.

Indeed, Maxwell doubled down on his privilege and won re-election to the school board in 2019, still without consequence. Nonetheless, with growing concern from the tax assessor, state revenue officials and property taxpayers, the county attorney determined that Maxwell could not hold both offices due to the inherent conflict.

No problem. A quick call to Sen. Roby Smith and, within hours, there’s new language tucked into the Republican voter suppression bill making such previously illegal conflicts now legal.

According to media reports, Scott County Board Chairman Ken Beck has even been assured the Maxwell issue will simply go away. Of course, none of this makes the actual conflict go away, just the violation of Iowa law.